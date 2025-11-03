Groww IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Groww IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Tuesday, November 4). The company runs a digital investment platform that serves customers directly, providing a range of financial products and services focused on wealth creation. As of June 30, 2025, it is recognized as the largest and fastest-growing investment platform in India based on active users on the NSE. Groww IPO GMP today is ₹14.

Through Groww, clients can invest and trade in multiple options, such as stocks (including access to IPOs), derivatives, bonds, mutual funds (which include Groww Mutual Fund), and various other financial offerings.

By June 2025, Groww boasted 12.6 million active users on the NSE, representing a 26.3% share of the retail investor market.

Groww posted a net profit of ₹1,824 crore in FY25, indicating a strong recovery from a loss of ₹805 crore in FY24, while revenues increased by 49% year-on-year to reach ₹3,902 crore. In Q1 FY26, the company achieved revenues of ₹904 crore and a profit of ₹378 crore, demonstrating its impressive growth.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's domestic listed competitors include Angel One Ltd (with a P/E of 19.80), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (with a P/E of 24.88), 360 One WAM Ltd (with a P/E of 45.20), Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (with a P/E of 26.85), and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd (with a P/E of 58.92).

Its global counterparts are Robinhood Markets, Inc (with a P/E of 86.11), Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (with a P/E of 38.77), and Nordnet AB (with a P/E of 25.64).

Here are the 10 key things to know about Groww IPO Groww IPO GMP today: Groww IPO grey market premium is ₹14. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Groww share price was indicated at ₹114 apiece, which is 14% higher than the IPO price of ₹100

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Groww IPO date: Groww IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, November 4, and closes on Friday, November 7.

Groww IPO price band: The IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share of face value of ₹2.

Groww IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Groww IPO is scheduled to take place today (Monday, November 3).

Groww IPO details: The company located in Bengaluru plans to raise ₹1,060 crore through the sale of new shares, while existing shareholders will sell 55.72 crore shares through an offer for sale. Among the selling shareholders are prominent investors like Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital, Y Combinator, Tiger Global, and Kauffman Fellows Fund.

Groww IPO objective: The funds generated from the new issuance will be used for expenses related to cloud infrastructure, totaling ₹152.5 crore; for brand development and performance marketing at ₹225 crore; for investigating inorganic growth possibilities; and for investments in subsidiaries: Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt. Ltd (NBFC) is set to receive ₹205 crore to strengthen its capital base; and Groww Invest Tech Pvt. Ltd will need ₹167.5 crore to bolster its margin trading facility (MTF) operations.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Groww IPO: The lead managers of the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors. The registrar for the issue is MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Groww IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Groww IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, November 10, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, November 11, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Groww share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 12.

Groww IPO reservation: Groww IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.