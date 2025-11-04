Groww IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints 17% listing gain. Check subscription status, review, key dates.

Groww IPO Day 1 LIVE: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of the stock brokerage Groww, opened its public offering for subscription on November 4 and will close it on November 7. Groww IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹95-100 per share for its issue, aiming for a valuation exceeding ₹61,700 crore (approximately USD 7 billion). Groww IPO GMP today is ₹17.
Groww IPO includes a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹1,060 crore along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore equity shares from promoters and investing shareholders.
Within the OFS, the promoters of the company — Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal — are each selling up to 1 million shares. Additionally, investors such as Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, YC Holdings II, Ribbit Capital V, GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V, Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd, and Kauffman Fellows Fund, LP are divesting shares.
Established in 2016, Groww has become India's leading stockbroker with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of more than 26 per cent as of June 2025.
"At the upper price band, the company is valued at 33.8x FY25 P/E, implying a post-issue market capitalization of ₹6,17,360 million. Groww seeks to strengthen its pan-India brand by focusing on trust, transparency, and financial inclusion while expanding its customer base organically through word-of-mouth and operating leverage. The company also plans to diversify its product suite with offerings like MTF, commodity derivatives, API trading, wealth management (‘W’), LAS, and Bonds to enhance engagement, wallet share, and AARPU. Considering these factors, the IPO appears fully priced and is rated “Subscribe – Long Term,” said Anand Rathi Research.
The lead managers of the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors. The registrar for the issue is MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
The founders of Groww hold 27.97 percent of the company and have registered as promoters, with a 20 percent lock-in period lasting one and a half years from the listing date. In the initial public offering, they plan to sell just 0.07 percent of the company's total shares.
Groww IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Tentatively, Groww IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, November 10, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, November 11, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Groww share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 12.
Groww IPO raised over ₹2,984 crore from anchor investors such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Government of Singapore. This occurred just one day prior to the launch of the company's ₹6,632 crore initial public offering for public subscription.
The anchor book included investments from 102 funds, among them the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, as detailed in a circular posted on the BSE's website.
Significant mutual funds in India, including HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra MF, Nippon India MF, SBI MF, Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Mirae Asset, Motilal Oswal MF, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, also took part in the offering.
Groww IPO grey market premium is ₹17. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Groww share price was indicated at ₹117 apiece, which is 17% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.
Considering the grey market activities from the last seven sessions, today’s IPO GMP is trending upwards, suggesting a robust listing. The minimum GMP stands at ₹10.00, whereas the maximum GMP reaches ₹17, according to analysts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
