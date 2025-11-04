Groww IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints 17% listing gain. Check subscription status, review, key dates.

Groww IPO Day 1 LIVE: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of the stock brokerage Groww, opened its public offering for subscription on November 4 and will close it on November 7. Groww IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹95-100 per share for its issue, aiming for a valuation exceeding ₹61,700 crore (approximately USD 7 billion). Groww IPO GMP today is ₹17.

Groww IPO includes a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹1,060 crore along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore equity shares from promoters and investing shareholders.

Within the OFS, the promoters of the company — Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal — are each selling up to 1 million shares. Additionally, investors such as Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, YC Holdings II, Ribbit Capital V, GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V, Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd, and Kauffman Fellows Fund, LP are divesting shares.

Established in 2016, Groww has become India's leading stockbroker with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of more than 26 per cent as of June 2025.

