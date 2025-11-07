Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 1.86x so far; GMP dips on last day of bidding — Time to apply or stay away?

Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday, ending the day with a 1.64 times overall subscription. Today, the IPO has entered its last and final day of subscription.

The company’s ₹6,632 crore IPO has a price band of ₹95–100 per share, valuing the firm at around ₹61,700 crore (approximately $7 billion). The offer comprises a fresh issue worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares.

Groww IPO Objective

Of the fresh issue proceeds, the company plans to use the funds for following purposes:

₹ 225 crore will go toward brand building and marketing.

225 crore will go toward brand building and marketing. ₹ 205 crore will be infused into Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd (GCS), its NBFC arm, to strengthen its capital base.

205 crore will be infused into Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd (GCS), its NBFC arm, to strengthen its capital base. ₹ 167.5 crore will be invested in Groww Invest Tech Pvt Ltd (GIT) to support its margin trading facility.

167.5 crore will be invested in Groww Invest Tech Pvt Ltd (GIT) to support its margin trading facility. ₹ 152.5 crore is allocated for cloud infrastructure enhancement.

152.5 crore is allocated for cloud infrastructure enhancement. The remaining funds will be used for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

About Groww

Founded in 2016, Groww has become India’s largest stockbroker, serving over 12.6 million active clients and commanding a 26% market share as of June 2025.

Groww IPO GMP

Groww IPO GMP today has slipped to ₹10.5 apiece, its lowest since the shares started to trade in the grey market. At the prevailing GMP, Groww IPO listing price could be ₹110.5, a premium of 10.50% over the issue price.

Groww shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on November 12.