Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 1.86x so far; GMP dips on last day of bidding — Time to apply or stay away?

Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday, ending the day with a 1.64 times overall subscription. Today, the IPO has entered its last and final day of subscription.
The company’s ₹6,632 crore IPO has a price band of ₹95–100 per share, valuing the firm at around ₹61,700 crore (approximately $7 billion). The offer comprises a fresh issue worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares.
Of the fresh issue proceeds, the company plans to use the funds for following purposes:
Founded in 2016, Groww has become India’s largest stockbroker, serving over 12.6 million active clients and commanding a 26% market share as of June 2025.
Groww IPO GMP today has slipped to ₹10.5 apiece, its lowest since the shares started to trade in the grey market. At the prevailing GMP, Groww IPO listing price could be ₹110.5, a premium of 10.50% over the issue price.
Groww shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on November 12.
Groww IPO opened for bidding for the last and final day of bidding today, November 7. Investors can place bids for Groww IPO till 5 pm today.
The initial public offering of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, got fully subscribed on the second day of share sale on Thursday and ended the day with 1.64 times subscription.
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 5.02 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 2.26 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 20 per cent subscription.
