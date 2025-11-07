Mint Market
Subscribe

Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 1.86x so far; GMP dips on last day of bidding — Time to apply or stay away?

Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: Groww IPO sailed through on Thursday and now the issue has entered its third day of bidding. However, in the grey market, Groww IPO GMP has fallen to 10.50, signalling only 10% listing gains at current juncture.

Saloni Goel
Updated7 Nov 2025, 10:16:18 AM IST
Advertisement
Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP dips ahead of last day of bidding — Time to apply or stay away?
Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP dips ahead of last day of bidding — Time to apply or stay away?

Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday, ending the day with a 1.64 times overall subscription. Today, the IPO has entered its last and final day of subscription.

The company’s 6,632 crore IPO has a price band of 95–100 per share, valuing the firm at around 61,700 crore (approximately $7 billion). The offer comprises a fresh issue worth 1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares.

Groww IPO Objective

Of the fresh issue proceeds, the company plans to use the funds for following purposes:

  • 225 crore will go toward brand building and marketing.
  • 205 crore will be infused into Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd (GCS), its NBFC arm, to strengthen its capital base.
  • 167.5 crore will be invested in Groww Invest Tech Pvt Ltd (GIT) to support its margin trading facility.
  • 152.5 crore is allocated for cloud infrastructure enhancement.
  • The remaining funds will be used for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

About Groww

Founded in 2016, Groww has become India’s largest stockbroker, serving over 12.6 million active clients and commanding a 26% market share as of June 2025.

Groww IPO GMP

Groww IPO GMP today has slipped to 10.5 apiece, its lowest since the shares started to trade in the grey market. At the prevailing GMP, Groww IPO listing price could be 110.5, a premium of 10.50% over the issue price.

Groww shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on November 12.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
7 Nov 2025, 10:03:23 AM IST

Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: Bidding opens for last and final day

Groww IPO opened for bidding for the last and final day of bidding today, November 7. Investors can place bids for Groww IPO till 5 pm today.

7 Nov 2025, 09:38:30 AM IST

Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 1.64x at the end of second day

The initial public offering of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, got fully subscribed on the second day of share sale on Thursday and ended the day with 1.64 times subscription.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 5.02 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 2.26 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 20 per cent subscription.

7 Nov 2025, 09:33:14 AM IST

Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: Key details about the IPO

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie
Advertisement
7 Nov 2025, 09:29:30 AM IST

Groww IPO Day 3 LIVE: Groww IPO GMP

Groww IPO GMP today has slipped to 10.5 apiece, its lowest since the shares started to trade in the grey market. At the prevailing GMP, Groww IPO listing price could be 110.5, a premium of 10.50% over the issue price.

Groww Ni EtfIPOIPO ListingShare Allotment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOGroww IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 1.86x so far; GMP dips on last day of bidding — Time to apply or stay away?
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks