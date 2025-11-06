Groww IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 91% so far — GMP signals 15% listing gains: Time to apply?

Groww IPO Day 2 LIVE: The ₹6,632 crore IPO, which opened on November 4, witnessed 57% bidding on the first day. The IPO has opened for the second day today.

Groww IPO has a price band of ₹95– ₹100 per share, implying a valuation of over ₹61,700 crore (approximately USD 7 billion). The offering includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,060 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares by existing shareholders.

Backed by prominent investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Groww plans to use the IPO proceeds for technology enhancement and business expansion.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Groww filed its draft IPO papers confidentially with SEBI in May and received regulatory approval in August. The confidential pre-filing route allows companies to delay public disclosure of IPO details, offering more flexibility — a method increasingly preferred by Indian startups.

Founded in 2016, Groww has become India’s largest stockbroker, serving over 12.6 million active clients and commanding a 26% market share as of June 2025.

The company’s shares are scheduled to list on November 12.

Groww IPO GMP today

Groww IPO is trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹14.75. Based on the upper end of the price band at ₹100 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹114.75. This suggests an expected listing gain of approximately 14.75% per share over the issue price.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Groww IPO.