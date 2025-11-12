Groww IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in the Indian stock market

Groww IPO Listing: The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, is set to debut on the stock exchanges tomorrow, November 12, following the completion of the allotment process.

The ₹6,632 crore IPO, which was open for subscription from November 4 to November 7, received a healthy response from investors, being subscribed over 17.05 times, driven largely by strong demand from institutional investors.

Ahead of the listing, investor focus has shifted to the stock’s potential debut performance. Grey market indicators suggest that the listing could be slightly higher than the issue price.

Groww IPO GMP Today According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Groww IPO stands at ₹3 per share as of today, indicating that the Groww IPO shares are likely to list slightly higher than the issue price.

Considering the GMP and the Groww IPO’s upper band issue price of ₹100, the Groww IPO is expected to debut on the exchange at around ₹103, representing a 3% premium.

Groww IPO Listing Price Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said Groww (Nextbillion Technology Pvt. Ltd.) is one of India’s fastest-growing online investment platforms, offering direct mutual funds, equity trading, and other financial products through a mobile-first, user-friendly interface. Shivani Nyati highlighted that the company has rapidly expanded its active investor base, particularly among first-time millennial and Gen-Z investors, and has gained market share by focusing on simplicity, transparent pricing, and a tech-driven operating model.

According to Shivani Nyati, the issue has witnessed strong investor interest due to the platform’s high brand recall and the broader structural tailwinds in India’s financialisation story, though the valuation appears steep relative to traditional brokerages due to expectations of future high growth. She added that while the grey market premium (GMP) indicates optimistic listing sentiment, a large part of the future value creation hinges on Groww’s ability to sustain user growth, improve monetisation, and build profitable scale in a competitive market.

Shivani Nyati further said investors allotted shares may consider booking partial gains if the listing premium is significant, while medium-term investors can monitor post-listing execution, monetisation improvements, and profitability before committing to fresh positions. She also underscored that sustained returns will depend on Groww’s ability to expand product offerings and demonstrate earnings visibility at scale.

Groww IPO Details During its three-day bidding process, the company successfully raised ₹6,632 crore from investors. The proceeds are intended to be used for marketing, technology and inorganic growth, NBFC capital infusion, and working capital requirements.

The Groww IPO price band was set between ₹95 and ₹100 per share, with a face value of ₹2 each.

Groww IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.