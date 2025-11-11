Groww IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about debut of shares on Dalal Street

Groww IPO Listing: The equity shares of fintech firm Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Groww, is set to make its stock market debut on Wednesday after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. Groww IPO listing date is 12 November 2025, and the stock will be listed on both the stock exchanges.

The ₹6,632.30 crore worth public issue was open from November 4 to 7, and the IPO allotment date was November 10. Groww IPO listing date is November 12 and Groww shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” said a notice on the BSE.

Ahead of the Groww IPO listing date tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the listing price of the shares. Here’s what Groww IPO GMP today signals about the share debut:

Groww IPO GMP Today Groww IPO GMP has slumped from its earlier high levels. According to market experts, Groww IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹3 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Groww shares are trading higher by ₹3 apiece than their issue price.

Groww IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹103 per share, a premium of 3% to the IPO price of ₹100 per share.

Groww IPO price band was ₹95 to ₹100 per share. The company raised ₹6,632.30 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 10.60 crore equity share worth ₹1,060 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 55.72 crore shares aggregating to ₹5,572.30 crore.

Groww IPO was subscribed 17.60 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 9.43 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category and 14.20 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 22.02 times subscription.

Kotak Mahindra Capital is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Groww IPO registrar.

