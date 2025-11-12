Groww shares debut on a firm note, list at 14% premium over IPO price

Groww IPO listing: Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, parent of India's leading discount broking firm Groww, marked a strong debut on Dalal Street and broke the spell of poor listings seen in the case of Lenskart Solutions, Studds and Orkla India.

Groww shares began trading at ₹114 on the BSE, a premium of ₹14 or 14% over the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹100. Meanwhile, on NSE, Groww share price got listed at ₹112, a premium of 12%.

The listing of Groww surprised market watchers, defying projections indicated by the latest grey market premium (GMP). Earlier today, Grow IPO GMP stood at ₹5, suggesting a modest 5% listing gain over the issue price of ₹100 per share.

Groww IPO Details Groww IPO had received a strong response from investors, with the issue subscribed 17.60 times on the final day of bidding. According to data available on the NSE, the ₹6,632-crore IPO received bids for 6,41,86,96,200 shares against 36,47,76,528 shares on offer.

Among investor categories, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment led the demand with 22.02 times subscription, while non-institutional investors subscribed 14.20 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 9.43 times.

The IPO, which was open for bidding from November 5 to November 7, was priced in the range of ₹95–100 per share, valuing the Bengaluru-based company at more than ₹61,700 crore (approximately USD 7 billion) at the upper end.

The issue comprised a fresh equity issue worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

From the fresh issue, ₹225 crore will go towards brand building and performance marketing, while ₹205 crore will be infused into its NBFC arm, Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd (GCS), to strengthen its capital base. Additionally, ₹167.5 crore will be invested in Groww Invest Tech Pvt Ltd (GIT) to fund its margin trading facility business, and ₹152.5 crore will be used to bolster cloud infrastructure.

The remaining funds will be deployed for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2016, Groww has become India’s largest stockbroker, serving over 12.6 million active clients and holding a 26% market share as of June 2025.