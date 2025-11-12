Mint Market
Groww shares debut on a firm note, list at 14% premium over IPO price

Groww IPO Listing: Groww shares began trading at 114 on the BSE, a premium of 14 or 14% over the initial public offering (IPO) price of 100. Meanwhile, on NSE, Groww share price got listed at 112, a premium of 12%.

Saloni Goel
Published12 Nov 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Groww shares kick off D-Street debut on firm note, list at 14% premium over IPO price(Pixabay)

Groww IPO listing: Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, parent of India's leading discount broking firm Groww, marked a strong debut on Dalal Street and broke the spell of poor listings seen in the case of Lenskart Solutions, Studds and Orkla India.

Groww shares began trading at 114 on the BSE, a premium of 14 or 14% over the initial public offering (IPO) price of 100. Meanwhile, on NSE, Groww share price got listed at 112, a premium of 12%.

The listing of Groww surprised market watchers, defying projections indicated by the latest grey market premium (GMP). Earlier today, Grow IPO GMP stood at 5, suggesting a modest 5% listing gain over the issue price of 100 per share.

Groww IPO Details

Groww IPO had received a strong response from investors, with the issue subscribed 17.60 times on the final day of bidding. According to data available on the NSE, the 6,632-crore IPO received bids for 6,41,86,96,200 shares against 36,47,76,528 shares on offer.

Among investor categories, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment led the demand with 22.02 times subscription, while non-institutional investors subscribed 14.20 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 9.43 times.

The IPO, which was open for bidding from November 5 to November 7, was priced in the range of 95–100 per share, valuing the Bengaluru-based company at more than 61,700 crore (approximately USD 7 billion) at the upper end.

The issue comprised a fresh equity issue worth 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

Groww IPO

From the fresh issue, 225 crore will go towards brand building and performance marketing, while 205 crore will be infused into its NBFC arm, Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd (GCS), to strengthen its capital base. Additionally, 167.5 crore will be invested in Groww Invest Tech Pvt Ltd (GIT) to fund its margin trading facility business, and 152.5 crore will be used to bolster cloud infrastructure.

The remaining funds will be deployed for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2016, Groww has become India’s largest stockbroker, serving over 12.6 million active clients and holding a 26% market share as of June 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
