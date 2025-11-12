Groww Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock makes a bumper debut, opens with 12% premium at ₹112 on NSE

Groww Share Price LIVE Updates: Groww share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Groww share price opened at ₹112 per share, 12% higher than the issue price of ₹100. On BSE, Groww share price today opened at ₹114 apiece, up 14% than the issue price.
Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww made its debut in the Indian stock market today.
Groww listing date was scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Wednesday, November 12). Groww share price was part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice.
Experts predicted that the Groww IPO expected listing price is likely to see decent gains compared to its issue price. Groww IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, November 10.
Groww IPO GMP today is ₹5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Groww share price was indicated at ₹105 apiece, which is 5% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.
Groww IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 4 and closed on Friday, November 7. Groww IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 17.60 times, as per BSE data. Groww IPO price band was set at ₹95 to ₹100 per share for its IPO.
Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as India's largest stockbroker, with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of over 26% as of June 2025.
Groww Share Price LIVE Updates: Prashanth Tapse, Sr. VP Research – Research Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd, said that Groww’s IPO was fairly priced in the range of ₹95–100 per share, which is not overly aggressive compared to other Indian brokerage peers’ valuations. This reasonable pricing led to strong investor demand, primarily driven by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 22x subscription and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 9x, with healthy retail participation relative to other recent offerings.
Groww Share Price LIVE Updates: Groww IPO includes a new issuance of equity shares totaling ₹1,060 crore, along with 55.72 crore equity shares as part of an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component.
Supported by prominent investors like Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the company aims to utilize the IPO proceeds for technology development and expanding its business.
From the fresh issuance, ₹225 crore is designated for brand enhancement and performance marketing efforts, while ₹205 crore will be allocated to Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd (GCS), the NBFC subsidiary, to strengthen its capital base.
In addition, ₹167.5 crore will be invested in Groww Invest Tech Pvt Ltd (GIT) to support its margin trading services, and ₹152.5 crore has been set aside to improve cloud infrastructure.
The remaining funds will be used to facilitate growth through acquisitions and for general corporate needs.
Groww Share Price LIVE Updates: Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart said that the issue has witnessed strong investor interest due to the platform’s high brand recall and the broader structural tailwinds in India’s financialisation story, though the valuation appears steep relative to traditional brokerages due to expectations of future high growth.
Nyati explained that while the grey market premium (GMP) indicates optimistic listing sentiment, a large part of the future value creation hinges on Groww’s ability to sustain user growth, improve monetisation, and build profitable scale in a competitive market.
“Investors allotted shares may consider booking partial gains if the listing premium is significant, while medium-term investors can monitor post-listing execution, monetisation improvements, and profitability before committing to fresh positions. Sustained returns will depend on Groww’s ability to expand product offerings and demonstrate earnings visibility at scale,” said Shivani Nyati.
According to the grey market activities observed over the past 15 sessions, the existing GMP ( ₹5) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹4, while the maximum GMP reached is ₹16.70, as per expert analysis.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
