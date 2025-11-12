Groww Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock makes a bumper debut, opens with 12% premium at ₹112 on NSE

Groww Share Price LIVE Updates: Groww share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Groww share price opened at ₹112 per share, 12% higher than the issue price of ₹100. On BSE, Groww share price today opened at ₹114 apiece, up 14% than the issue price.

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww made its debut in the Indian stock market today.

Groww listing date was scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Wednesday, November 12). Groww share price was part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice.

Experts predicted that the Groww IPO expected listing price is likely to see decent gains compared to its issue price. Groww IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, November 10.

Groww IPO GMP today is ₹5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Groww share price was indicated at ₹105 apiece, which is 5% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.

Groww IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 4 and closed on Friday, November 7. Groww IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 17.60 times, as per BSE data. Groww IPO price band was set at ₹95 to ₹100 per share for its IPO.

Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as India's largest stockbroker, with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of over 26% as of June 2025.

(Stay tuned for more updates)