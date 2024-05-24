GSM Foils IPO fully booked within hours of opening, retail investors steal the show; know GMP, subscription status, more
GSM Foils IPO subscriptions began on May 24 and will end on May 28 at a price band of ₹32 per share. The company produces Blister Foils and Aluminium Pharma Foils for pharmaceutical packaging. Promoters are Mohansingh L. Parmar and Sagar Girish Bhanushali.
GSM Foils IPO has began subscriptions on Friday, May 24, and will end on Tuesday, May 28. GSM Foils IPO price band has been set at ₹32 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The lot size for the GSM Foils IPO is 4,000 shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started