GSM Foils IPO to open for subscription on May 24; Check key dates, price band, other details
GSM Foils IPO will open for subscription on Friday, May 24 and aims to raise ₹11 crore through its maiden public issue.
GSM Foils IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) GSM Foils Ltd will open for subscription on Friday, May 24, 2024. The aluminum pharma foils manufacturer aims to raise ₹11 crore through the public issue which will be open for bidding till May 28,2024.
