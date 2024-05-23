GSM Foils IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) GSM Foils Ltd will open for subscription on Friday, May 24, 2024. The aluminum pharma foils manufacturer aims to raise ₹11 crore through the public issue which will be open for bidding till May 28,2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GSM Foils manufactures Blister Foils and Aluminium Pharma Foils, also known as "Strip Foils," used for packaging pharmaceutical medicines such as capsules and tablets. These foils are primary packaging materials that come into direct contact with the medicine, so utmost care is taken to ensure their quality.

GSM Foils IPO Details: GSM Foils IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹11.01 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 34.4 lakh shares. GSM Foils IPO opens for subscription on May 24, 2024 and closes on May 28, 2024. The allotment for the GSM Foils IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. GSM Foils IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, May 31, 2024.

GSM Foils IPO price is ₹32 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 4000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹128,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is two lots (8,000 shares) amounting to ₹256,000.

Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager of the GSM Foils IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for GSM Foils IPO is Shreni Shares.

