GSM Foils share price makes muted debut, lists at IPO price on NSE SME
GSM Foils share price opened at issue price of ₹32 on NSE SME. Subscription status was strong at 257.30 times on day 3. The company specialises in producing Blister Foils and Aluminium Pharma Foils for pharmaceutical packaging.
GSM Foils share price made a muted debut on NSE SME today. GSM Foils share price opened at the issue price of ₹32. Following a tepid opening, GSM Foils share price rose over 3%.
