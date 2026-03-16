GSP Crop Science IPO day 1: GMP, price, date, review, other details. Buy or not?

GSP Crop Science IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of GSP Crop Science Ltd has opened today and will remain open until 18 March 2026. The company has announced the GSP Crop Science IPO price band of ₹304 to ₹320 per share. The company promoters aim to raise ₹400 crore, out of which ₹160 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS). The remaining ₹240 crore is to be raised through the issuance of fresh shares. The GSP Crop Science IPO lot size comprises 46 company shares.

GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today Meanwhile, the company's shares are trading at par in the grey market ahead of the public issue opening. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market today. This means GSP Crop Science IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹0.

GSP Crop Science IPO details 1] GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are trading neither at a premium nor at a discount. It is trading at par, which means a Grey Market Premium (GMP) of ₹0.

2] GSP Crop Science IPO date: Bidding for the public issue has opened today and will remain open until 18 March 2026.

3] GSP Crop Science IPO price: The company has declared the GSP Crop Science IPO price band at ₹304 to ₹320 apiece.

4] GSP Crop Science IPO size: The mainboard issue is a mix of fresh capital and OFS, and it aims to raise ₹400 crore from the primary market.

5] GSP Crop Science IPO lot size: One lot of the book build issue comprises 46 company shares.

6] GSP Crop Science IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 19 March 2026.

7] GSP Crop Science IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] GSP Crop Science IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] GSP Crop Science IPO listing date: The most likely date for IPO listing is 23 March 2026.

GSP Crop Science IPO: Buy or not? 10] GSP Crop Science IPO review: Highlighting the positives about the company's fundamentals, Axis Capital says, "As part of its strategy, the Company proposes to reduce borrowings. As of September 30, 2025, consolidated total fund‑based borrowings (comprising short‑term and long‑term borrowings) stood at ₹321.13 crore. Accordingly, the Company intends to deploy a portion of the Net Proceeds towards repayment of loans aggregating up to ₹170.00 crore."

Speaking on the company financials, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, "In the last three successive financial years, the company has (on a consolidated basis) posted a total income/net profit, of ₹1206.05 crore / ₹17.57 crore (FY23), ₹1158.23 crore / ₹55.54 crore (FY24), and ₹1301.06 crore / ₹81.42 crore (FY25). For H1 of FY26 ended on September 30, 2025, it earned a net profit of ₹81.07 crore on a total income of ₹847.61 crore."