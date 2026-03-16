GSP Crop Science IPO day 1: GMP, price, date, review, other details. Buy or not?

GSP Crop Science IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of GSP Crop Science Ltd has opened today and will remain open until 18 March 2026. The company has announced the GSP Crop Science IPO price band of ₹304 to ₹320 per share. The company promoters aim to raise ₹400 crore, out of which ₹160 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS). The remaining ₹240 crore is to be raised through the issuance of fresh shares. The GSP Crop Science IPO lot size comprises 46 company shares.

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GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today Meanwhile, the company's shares are trading at par in the grey market ahead of the public issue opening. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market today. This means GSP Crop Science IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹0.

GSP Crop Science IPO details 1] GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are trading neither at a premium nor at a discount. It is trading at par, which means a Grey Market Premium (GMP) of ₹0.

2] GSP Crop Science IPO date: Bidding for the public issue has opened today and will remain open until 18 March 2026.

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3] GSP Crop Science IPO price: The company has declared the GSP Crop Science IPO price band at ₹304 to ₹320 apiece.

4] GSP Crop Science IPO size: The mainboard issue is a mix of fresh capital and OFS, and it aims to raise ₹400 crore from the primary market.

5] GSP Crop Science IPO lot size: One lot of the book build issue comprises 46 company shares.

6] GSP Crop Science IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 19 March 2026.

7] GSP Crop Science IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] GSP Crop Science IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

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9] GSP Crop Science IPO listing date: The most likely date for IPO listing is 23 March 2026.

GSP Crop Science IPO: Buy or not? 10] GSP Crop Science IPO review: Highlighting the positives about the company's fundamentals, Axis Capital says, "As part of its strategy, the Company proposes to reduce borrowings. As of September 30, 2025, consolidated total fund‑based borrowings (comprising short‑term and long‑term borrowings) stood at ₹321.13 crore. Accordingly, the Company intends to deploy a portion of the Net Proceeds towards repayment of loans aggregating up to ₹170.00 crore."

Speaking on the company financials, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, "In the last three successive financial years, the company has (on a consolidated basis) posted a total income/net profit, of ₹1206.05 crore / ₹17.57 crore (FY23), ₹1158.23 crore / ₹55.54 crore (FY24), and ₹1301.06 crore / ₹81.42 crore (FY25). For H1 of FY26 ended on September 30, 2025, it earned a net profit of ₹81.07 crore on a total income of ₹847.61 crore."

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).