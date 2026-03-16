GSP Crop Science IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue booked 2% so far — GMP remains weak. Should you apply?

GSP Crop Science IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Agrochemical company GSP Crop Science's initial public offering (IPO) opened for bidding on Monday, March 16, looking to raise ₹400 crore. The three-day public offer will close on Wednesday, March 18.

Ahead of the share sale, GSP Crop Science raised ₹120 crore from anchor investors. The company allocated 37.50 lakh equity shares at ₹320 per share to anchor investors. The entities that participated in the anchor round include Shine Star Build Cap Pvt Ltd, Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC-Citadel Capital Fund, and Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC-Elite Capital Fund.

About GSP Crop Science IPO

The Ahmedabad-based company’s IPO price band has been fixed at ₹304– ₹320 per share, which values the company at around ₹1,489 crore at the upper end.

GSP Crop Science IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹240 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 50 lakh equity shares worth ₹160 crore by promoters, aggregating to ₹400 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used mainly for debt repayment, with about ₹170 crore earmarked for this purpose, while the remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes. The company is expected to make its stock market debut on March 24.

GSP Crop Science Ltd is a research-focused agrochemical company with more than 39 years of experience in developing and manufacturing insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

The company provides crop protection solutions that help farmers improve productivity by producing formulations—products that combine active ingredients targeting pests, weeds, or diseases with additives that enhance performance and stability—as well as technicals, which are concentrated active ingredients used to manufacture formulations.

As of September 30, 2024, the company had secured 507 registrations across formulations and technicals for its manufactured agrochemicals, supported by a strong focus on research and development.

On the financial front, revenue from operations stood at ₹1,152.16 crore in FY24 compared with ₹1,203.31 crore in the previous fiscal, while profit after tax rose to ₹61.29 crore from ₹21.55 crore in FY23.

According to the company, 50% of the IPO has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.

GSP Crop Science IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for GSP Crop Sciences remains nil. This means that GSP Crop Science IPO GMP is ₹0, suggesting lack of investor interest in the unofficial market. At the current levels, GSP Crop Science IPO listing price could be the same as IPO price.

Track this space for LIVE updates on GSP Crop Science IPO Day 1.