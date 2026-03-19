GSP Crop Science IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

GSP Crop Science IPO allotment date: The GSP Crop Science IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, March 20. The investors who applied for the issue can check GSP Crop Science IPO allotment status tomorrow in GSP Crop Science IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd).

The GSP Crop Science IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 16 and closed on Wednesday, March 18. The domestic currency and bond markets are shut on Thursday, March 19 on account of Guddi Padwa.

GSP Crop Science IPO subscription status was 1.61 times on day 3. The issue received decent demand from the Street. Investors can verify the allocation details to see if they have been awarded shares and the quantity received. The IPO allotment status will also display the number of shares assigned. For individuals who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund procedure. Allocated shares will be deposited into the respective recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, March 23 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday. GSP Crop Science IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 on the NSE and BSE.

If you have applied for the GSP Crop Science IPO, you can do a GSP Crop Science IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the GSP Crop Science IPO allotment status of your application below: GSP Crop Science IPO:

How to check GSP Crop Science IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Go to the IPO registrar's website, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Here’s the link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, select the IPO, which will show the name only if the allocation has been confirmed.

Step 3 Choose one of the three options available to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Indicate whether your application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Input the required details based on the option you selected in Step 3.

Step 6 After completing the captcha, click the submit button.

How to check GSP Crop Science IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allocation section on the official BSE website - GSP Crop Science IPO allotment status online check - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' from the 'Issue Type' options.

Step 3 Select the IPO from the drop-down list under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then hit the 'Submit' button.

How to check GSP Crop Science IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website to verify the GSP Crop Science IPO allotment status online: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To create an account using your PAN, click on the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE site.

Step 3 Enter your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 Check the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.

GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹320 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

GSP Crop Science IPO details The company's IPO, based in Ahmedabad, features a fresh issuance of shares amounting to ₹240 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 50 lakh equity shares, estimated at ₹160 crore at the highest price, collectively reaching ₹400 crore.

The ₹170 crore from the fresh issuance will be allocated for paying down debt, while a portion will be directed towards general corporate needs.

Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are serving as the lead managers for this offering.