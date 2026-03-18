GSP Crop Science IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 96% so far; GSP Crop Science IPO GMP remains nil — Should you apply?

GSP Crop Science IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) for GSP Crop Science has entered its third and last day of bidding on Friday, March 18. Investors can place bets for GSP Crop Science IPO till 5 pm today.

At the end of the second day, the ₹400 crore offer was booked 96% amid strong demand from NIIs and QIBs, whose portions have sailed through. The retail portion is booked just 20% as of March 17.

GSP Crop Science IPO Details

GSP Crop Science IPO, which opened on Monday, March 16, has a price band of ₹304–320 per share. At the upper end, the company is valued at ₹1,489 crore. Investors can apply for the IPO in lots of 46 shares.

The offering includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹240 crore along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 50 lakh equity shares worth ₹160 crore by promoters.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹170 crore will be used to repay debt, while the remaining funds will go toward general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the offer launch, the company raised ₹120 crore from anchor investors.

GSP Crop Science IPO GMP

GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today remains nil. The current GMP signals that shares of GSP Crop Science could list at par with the upper end of the price band.

Track this space for LIVE updates on GSP Crop Science IPO.