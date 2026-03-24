GSP Crop Science IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted share debut in Indian stock market

GSP Crop Science IPO Listing: GSP Crop Science shares are set to be listed in the Indian stock market today after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). GSP Crop Science IPO listing date is today, 24 March 2026, and the stock will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The mainboard IPO was open from March 16 to 18. GSP Crop Science IPO listing date is March 24.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the equity shares of GSP CROP SCIENCE LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further, the trading members may please note that the above mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

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Ahead of the GSP Crop Science IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market in order to analyse the estimated listing price. GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today and experts signal a tepid listing for GSP Crop Science shares on Dalal Street today.

Here’s what GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today signals:

GSP Crop Science IPO GMP Today GSP Crop Science shares are commanding a muted trend in the unlisted market with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, GSP Crop Science shares are trading higher by ₹2 apiece than their IPO price.

GSP Crop Science IPO Listing Price GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹322 apiece, which is at a premium of 0.62% to the issue price of ₹320 per share.

Analysts also expect GSP Crop Science IPO listing to be at a muted premium in the Indian stock market today.

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GSP Crop Science IPO Details The bidding for the public issue began on March 16, Monday, and ended on March 18, Wednesday, while the IPO allotment date was March 20, Friday. GSP Crop Science IPO listing date is today, March 23, Tuesday, and the stock will be listed on BSE and NSE.

GSP Crop Science IPO price band was ₹304 to ₹320 per share. The company raised ₹400 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares amounting to ₹240 crore, and offer for sale of 50 lakh shares worth ₹160 crore.

GSP Crop Science IPO was subscribed 1.61 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 40%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 3.05 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.66 times subscription.