GSP Crop Science IPO price band set at ₹304-320 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

GSP Crop Science IPO price band: The GSP Crop Science IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹304 to ₹320 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The GSP Crop Science IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, March 16 and will close on Wednesday, March 18. The allocation to anchor investors for the GSP Crop Science IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 13.

The floor price is 30.40 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 32 times the face value of the equity shares. The GSP Crop Science IPO lot size is 46 equity shares and in multiples of 46 equity shares thereafter.

GSP Crop Science IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, GSP Crop Science IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, March 20 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, March 23 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. GSP Crop Science share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 24.

GSP Crop Science IPO details At the upper end of the price band, the company expects to secure ₹400 crore. This amount consists of a new share issuance totaling ₹240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 50 lakh equity shares.

In the OFS, the promoters Vilasben Vrajmohan Shah, Bhavesh Vrajmohan Shah, and Kappa Trust will be selling their shares.

GSP Crop Science's post-listing market capitalization will be ₹1,488.6 crore if it reaches the upper end of the price band.

Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors serve as the lead managers for the book-running of the issue, whereas MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

The company submitted its draft documents for the IPO in November 2024 and obtained approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India in the final week of March 2025. According to regulatory guidelines, a company must initiate its IPO within a year of receiving SEBI's observations, with the approval's validity set to expire this month. In comparison to the information outlined in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the company has decreased the fresh issue size from ₹280 crore and the offer-for-sale (OFS) component from 60 lakh shares.

Company details GSP Crop Science Limited is a company in the agrochemical sector that specializes in producing insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

The firm offers solutions for crop protection designed to assist farmers in enhancing their productivity, providing both formulations (active ingredients combined with additives) and technicals (concentrated active ingredients) for effective control of pests, weeds, and diseases.

The company presents a varied range of agrochemicals manufactured in-house, delivering crop protection solutions through the development, production, supply, and distribution of formulations and technicals tailored to meet customer requirements.

The company has provided services to customers across 20 states in India over the six months ending September 30, 2025, as well as during Fiscals 2025, 2024, and 2023.

The company’s international operations extend to 37 countries, including the United States, Uruguay, Brazil, Vietnam, Singapore, the UAE, and Australia, during the six months ending September 30, 2025, and in the Fiscals 2025, 2024, and 2023, covering regions in Latin America, Asia Pacific (excluding India), North America, and various other areas.

The firm faces competition from various publicly listed rivals, such as PI Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, Dhanuka Agritech, Rallis India, Bharat Rasayan, India Pesticides, Excel Industries, and Heranba Industries.

On the financial front, the company has experienced robust growth in recent years. For the fiscal year 2025, the profit reached ₹83.4 crore, a 36% increase from ₹61.3 crore in the prior year. Revenue during this period grew by 11.7%, totaling ₹1,287.4 crore compared to ₹1,152.2 crore.

For the six-month period ending September 2025, the company reported a profit of ₹82.7 crore on revenue amounting to ₹844.2 crore.

