GSP Crop Science IPO to open on Monday: From price band to GMP — Here are 10 things to know about ₹400-crore offer

GSP Crop Science IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of GSP Crop Science, an agrochemical company, is set to hit the primary market on Monday, March 16. It will be the fifth mainboard IPO to open this month.

However, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, analysts caution that IPO activity could slow in 2026 unless market sentiment stabilises. The signs are beginning to show: Innovision has extended its IPO subscription period after receiving just 30% of bids over three days as of March 12 and has slashed the offer price.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO was booked 2.68%, while Rajputana Stainless' offer received 1.12 times bids, with the retail portion failing to sail through.

GSP Crop Science IPO: 10 key things to know Against this backdrop, it remains to be seen if GSP Crop Science's IPO can break this jinx. Before the offer opens, here are the key things to know about the ₹400-crore mainboard offer.

1. GSP Crop Science IPO dates GSP Crop Science IPO will open for bidding on Monday, March 16 and close on Wednesday, March 18. The allotment status for GSP Crop Science IPO is slated to be finalised on March 20, with the tentative listing date set as March 24.

2. GSP Crop Science IPO size GSP Crop Science IPO is a mix of fresh share sale of ₹240 crore and an offer for sale of ₹160 crore, resulting in a cumulative IPO size of ₹400 crore. Vilasben Vrajmohan Shah, Bhavesh Vrajmohan Shah and Kappa Trust are the promoter selling shareholders.

3. GSP Crop Science IPO price band GSP Crop Science IPO price band has been set at ₹304-320 per share by the company.

4. GSP Crop Science IPO lot size Investors can apply for GSP Crop Science IPO in lots of 46 shares. A retail investor needs an investment of ₹14,720 to apply for one lot based on the upper price band of the issue.

5. GSP Crop Science IPO objective The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh share sale to the tune of ₹170 crore for repayment or pre-payment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The remaining portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

6. GSP Crop Science IPO GMP The grey market premium for GSP Crop Science IPO remains weak. According to websites tracking the unofficial market, GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today is ₹0. This means that shares of GSP Crop Science are trading at par with the offer price.

7. About GSP Crop Science GSP Crop Science specialises in the development and manufacturing of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators in India. It has over 40 years of experience in the agrochemical industry.

In addition to the domestic market, GSP Products also supplies to over 35 international markets, namely Uruguay, United States of America, Vietnam, Brazil, Singapore, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Australia and Sri Lanka.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹1,152.16 crore in fiscal 2024 as compared to ₹1,203.31 crore in the preceding fiscal. Profit after tax surged to ₹61.29 crore in fiscal 2024 from ₹21.55 crore in fiscal 2023.

8. Key customers of GSP Crop Science Bharat Rasayan Limited, Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited, Indogulf Cropsciences Limited, SML Limited, Willowood Chemicals Limited and Agrico Organics Limited are some of the marquee customers of the company.

9. Industry outlook The size of the agrochemicals market in India reached ₹366 billion during Fiscal 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from Fiscals 2020 to 2025. With the food demand projected to reach $1.2 trillion by Fiscal 2026, agrochemicals are essential in addressing food security challenges and driving growth in the sector.

10. GSP Crop Science IPO BRLMs Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the offer.