Gujarat Kidney IPO Allotment LIVE: Steps to track status on BSE, NSE — What does GMP signal?

Gujarat Kidney IPO Allotment LIVE: Gujarat Kidney IPO closed for bidding on Wednesday, witnessing a decent demand for its maiden share sale. With the closure of the bidding process, investors are looking ahead to the Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment. Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment date is today, December 26.

Investors can track Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment easily online on the BSE or the NSE, and even by visiting the website of the registrar.

Gujarat Kidney IPO Subscription

Gujarat Kidney IPO was booked 5.21 times subscription on the final day of share sale.

The category for retail investors attracted 19.04 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors received 5.73 times subscription. The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 1.06 times subscription.

Gujarat Kidney IPO Details

The ₹251-crore IPO was priced in the range of ₹108 to ₹114 per share.

The issue consisted entirely of a fresh offering of up to 2.2 crore equity shares, aggregating ₹250.8 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to use the proceeds to acquire Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad and to partly fund the purchase consideration for the already acquired Ashwini Medical Centre.

Additional funds will be allocated toward setting up a new hospital in Vadodara, purchasing robotic equipment for the Vadodara facility, repaying debt, supporting inorganic growth through yet-to-be-identified acquisitions, and meeting general corporate expenses.

Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP

Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP today is nil. This means that shares are trading at par with the issue price, and listing will likely be flat -- neither a discount nor a premium.

The listing date for the Gujarat Kidney IPO is December 30.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Gujarat Kidney IPO Allotment details.