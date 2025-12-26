Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment in focus. Here's GMP, how to check status online

Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment today: After witnessing a decent demand from investors during the three-day bidding period, the focus has now shifted to Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO allotment.

The allotment of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO is most likely to be finalised today, Friday, December 26. After successful allotment, the Gujarat Kidney IPO is most likely to be listed on BSE, NSE on December 30, 2025.

Gujarat Kidney IPO subscription status Gujarat Kidney IPO was subscribed 5.21 times overall by the close of the final day of bidding.

Retail investors showed strong interest with their portion booked 19.04 times, while the non-institutional investors’ category was subscribed 5.73 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment saw a subscription of 1.06 times.

Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP today The shares of Gujarat Kidney IPO are currently trading at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market, as per Investorgain. This means that the GMP of Gujarat Kidney IPO is +0.

This means that the estimated listing price of Gujarat Kidney IPO is likely to be the same as the IPO price of ₹114.

Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment status Investors can check the Gujarat Kidney IPO allotment status online either on the BSE or NSE websites or on the registrar’s website.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check status online - BSE Visit the BSE IPO allotment status page at https://bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx 2. Choose ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

3. From the ‘Issue Name’ dropdown, select ‘Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd’.

4. Enter your PAN or IPO application number.

5. Click on the ‘Search’ button to view the status.

5. Click on the 'Search' button to view the status.

NSE Visit the IPO status page on NSE. 2. Choose “Equity & SME IPO bid details.”

3. From the Select Symbol dropdown, select GKSL.

4. Enter your PAN and application number, then click Submit.

4. Enter your PAN and application number, then click Submit.

MUFG Intime India Open the link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html 2. From the list of IPOs, select “Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd.”

3. Enter your DP/Client ID, PAN, Application Number, or Account Number/IFSC as applicable.

4. Then, click on the “Submit” button.

4. Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Gujarat Kidney IPO details The ₹251-crore initial public offering was priced between ₹108 and ₹114 per share.

The issue was entirely a fresh issuance of up to 2.2 crore equity shares, raising ₹250.8 crore at the top end of the price band.

The company intends to deploy the proceeds to acquire Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad and partially finance the consideration for the already acquired Ashwini Medical Centre.

The remaining funds will be used to establish a new hospital in Vadodara, procure robotic equipment for the Vadodara unit, repay outstanding borrowings, support inorganic expansion through prospective acquisitions, and meet general corporate purposes.