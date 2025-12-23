Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 2: Issue booked 1.5 times so far. Check GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO opened for bidding on Monday, December 22. The mainboard IPO received a strong response from investors on the first day of bidding, with an overall subscription of 1.53 times.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is a healthcare provider in central Gujarat, managing a network of mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals that specialise in secondary and tertiary care. The company currently operates seven hospitals, offering a total of 490 beds.

For the financial year ending March 2025, it recorded ₹40.24 crore in revenue from operations and a net profit of ₹9.5 crore.

Gujarat Kidney IPO subscription status The bidding for the second day of the Gujarat Kidney IPO will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 23.

On the first day of bidding, Gujarat Kidney IPO saw a healthy demand from investors across all segments, receiving bids for 2.02 crore shares against the total offer of 1.32 crore shares.

Retail individual investors showed the strongest demand, with subscriptions of 5.06 times, followed by non-institutional buyers at 1.97 times. Meanwhile, the QIB segment was subscribed to only 0.34 times, according to data available on BSE.

Gujarat Kidney IPO Review Brokerage firm SBI Securities has given a ‘Neutral’ rating to the Gujarat Kidney IPO, saying that the company is well placed to cater for the underpenetrated regional demand.

GKASSL is a mid-sized multispeciality hospital chain operating across the central region of Gujarat. It has a portfolio of 7 multispeciality hospitals and 4 pharmacies within the hospital premises. During FY25, the company delivered Revenue/EBITDA/PAT of ₹40.2 cr/ ₹16.5 cr/ ₹9.4 cr, up 742.9%/748.2%/449.2% YoY, respectively. We believe the company is fairly valued and hence assign a Neutral rating to the issue,” the firm said in a note.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Swastika Investmart has rated it ‘avoid’. “This IPO may not be suitable for most investors at the current stage. At the current price band, the IPO appears aggressively valued, leaving limited room for upside in the near to medium term. Investors with a conservative or medium-term investment approach are advised to wait for clearer post-listing price discovery,” the brokerage firm said.

Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP today The GMP of Gujarat Kidney IPO has fallen to ₹4 on Tuesday, December 23, from ₹7 on Monday, as per data available on Investorgain. The estimated listing price of Gujarat Kidney IPO is likely to be ₹118, which is 3.51% higher than the IPO price of ₹114.

Gujarat Kidney IPO details

View full Image Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

The Gujarat Kidney IPO is a book-built issue aggregating ₹250.80 crore, comprising solely a fresh issue of 2.20 crore equity shares. The IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹108 to ₹114 per share.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 128 shares and a maximum of 13 lots. At the upper price band of ₹114 per share, the minimum investment required per lot works out to ₹14,592.

The allotment of shares is likely to be completed on Friday, December 26. Refunds are scheduled to be processed on Monday, December 29, and the allotted shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts the same day.

The company’s shares are expected to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, December 30, subject to confirmation.