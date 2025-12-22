Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue kicks off today amid 6% GMP — Should you apply?

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 1 LIVE: Gujarat Kidney's ₹251-crore initial public offering (IPO) has opened for bidding today, December 22, as the new week kicked off on Dalal Street. The mainboard offering will be available for bidding till December 24.

Gujarat Kidney IPO price band has been fixed at ₹108 to ₹114 per share.

The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of up to 2.2 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The company plans to use the funds for acquiring Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, part-payment towards the acquisition of Ashwini Medical Centre, setting up a new hospital in Vadodara, and purchasing robotic equipment for the Vadodara facility. The funds will also be used for debt repayment, pursuing inorganic growth through potential acquisitions, and meeting general corporate expenses.

Ahead of the IPO launch, Gujarat Kidney raised slightly over ₹100 crore from anchor investors. According to a circular filed with the BSE on Friday, the anchor portion attracted investments from 10 entities, including Venus Investments, Khandelwal Finance Pvt Ltd, Nexus Global Opportunities Fund, and Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund.

Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP

The grey market premium for Gujarat Kidney IPO remains decent. According to market sources, Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP today is ₹7. This means that shares of Gujarat Kidney are trading ₹7 above the offer price.

At the current GMP, Gujarat Kidney IPO listing price could be ₹121, a premium of 6% over the IPO price.

About Gujarat Kidney

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is a regional healthcare provider based in central Gujarat, operating a network of mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals focused on secondary and tertiary care. The company currently runs seven hospitals with a combined bed capacity of 490.

For the financial year ended March 2025, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹40.24 crore and a net profit of ₹9.5 crore.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 1 details.