Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue sails through on first day; GMP halves — Should you bid?

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality entered its second day of bidding today, December 23, following a good response on its first day (December 22). Investors have two more days to apply for the IPO, with the offer slated to close on December 24.
At the end of the first day, investors applied for about 1.47 times the number of shares available.
₹251-crore Gujarat Kidney IPO price band has been fixed at ₹108 and ₹114 per share. This IPO is a fresh issue, meaning all shares are newly issued by the company. A total of 2.2 crore shares are being offered. The money raised will be used to buy Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, part fund the cost for Ashwini Medical Centre, which was already acquired, build a new hospital in Vadodara, buy robotic medical equipment, repay loans, and support future hospital acquisitions and general business needs.
The grey market premium (GMP) for Gujarat Kidney IPO has declined. Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP today is ₹4 as against ₹7 earlier. At the current GMP, Gujarat Kidney IPO listing price could be ₹118, a premium of 3.5% against the IPO price.
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is a regional healthcare company based in Gujarat. It runs seven mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals with a total of 490 beds, offering advanced healthcare services.
Gujarat Kidney IPO's second day of bidding kicked off at 10 am today. Investors can place the bids till 5 pm today. As of the first day, the IPO was booked 1.47 times, eliciting strong response from NII and retail investors.
The initial public offering of healthcare company Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd received 1.47 times subscription on the first day of share sale on Monday.
The IPO received bids for 1,94,25,792 shares against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 4.69 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.96 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 34 per cent subscription.
