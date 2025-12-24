Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 3.09x so far — GMP slumps sharply. Time to apply?

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality entered its last day of bidding today, December 24. The offer has received a strong response for its IPO, garnering 2.67 times subscription as of the second day. Gujarat Kidney IPO had opened on December 22.
Gujarat Kidney IPO price band has been fixed at ₹108 to ₹114 per share. It consists entirely of a fresh issue of up to 2.2 crore equity shares, amounting to ₹250.8 crore at the upper end of the price band.
The proceeds from the issue will be used to fund the proposed acquisition of Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, part-payment for the already acquired Ashwini Medical Centre, and the establishment of a new hospital in Vadodara. Funds will also be allocated for purchasing robotic equipment for the Vadodara hospital, repaying debt, supporting inorganic growth through potential acquisitions, and meeting general corporate expenses.
Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP has seen a downfall. The latest Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP is ₹2.5 apiece. At the latest GMP, Gujarat Kidney listing price could be ₹116.5, a premium of 2.19%.
Shares of Gujarat Kidney IPO are slated to list on BSE and NSE on December 30.
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is a regional healthcare provider based in central Gujarat. The company operates a network of seven mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals with a combined capacity of 490 beds, offering integrated healthcare services focused on secondary and tertiary care.
Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Limited proposes to utilise the proceeds from the Offer for the following purposes:
Funds will be used to acquire Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad to expand the company’s healthcare footprint.
A portion of the proceeds will be allocated towards part-payment of the purchase consideration for Ashwini Medical Centre.
Funds will be used to acquire additional shareholding in Harmony Medicare Private Limited, increasing the company’s stake.
Proceeds will be utilised to set up a new hospital in Vadodara, expanding healthcare services.
The company will purchase robotics equipment for the Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Hospital in Vadodara.
A portion of the proceeds will be used to repay certain secured borrowings to strengthen the company’s financial position.
The company operates a multispecialty hospital and related services chain in central Gujarat.
Valuation appears stretched at ~61x P/E, significantly higher than most listed hospital peers.
Smaller scale increases risk, as execution delays or integration issues can materially impact earnings.
This IPO may not be suitable for most investors at the current stage. At the current price band, the IPO appears aggressively valued, leaving limited room for upside in the near to medium term. Investors with a conservative or medium-term investment approach are advised to wait for clearer post-listing price discovery.
Gujarat Kidney IPO opened for the third and final day at 10 am today. Investors can place their bids till 5 pm. Issue has sailed through already, amid strong demand from HNIs and retail investors.
Gujarat Kidney IPO got subscribed 2.67 times on the second day of share sale on Tuesday.
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 10.45 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 2.95 times. The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 34 per cent subscription.
