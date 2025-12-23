Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue sails through on first day; GMP halves — Should you bid?

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality entered its second day of bidding today, December 23, following a good response on its first day (December 22). Investors have two more days to apply for the IPO, with the offer slated to close on December 24.

At the end of the first day, investors applied for about 1.47 times the number of shares available.

₹251-crore Gujarat Kidney IPO price band has been fixed at ₹108 and ₹114 per share. This IPO is a fresh issue, meaning all shares are newly issued by the company. A total of 2.2 crore shares are being offered. The money raised will be used to buy Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, part fund the cost for Ashwini Medical Centre, which was already acquired, build a new hospital in Vadodara, buy robotic medical equipment, repay loans, and support future hospital acquisitions and general business needs.

Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Gujarat Kidney IPO has declined. Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP today is ₹4 as against ₹7 earlier. At the current GMP, Gujarat Kidney IPO listing price could be ₹118, a premium of 3.5% against the IPO price.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is a regional healthcare company based in Gujarat. It runs seven mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals with a total of 490 beds, offering advanced healthcare services.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 2 updates.