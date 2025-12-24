Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 3.09x so far — GMP slumps sharply. Time to apply?

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality entered its last day of bidding today, December 24. The offer has received a strong response for its IPO, garnering 2.67 times subscription as of the second day. Gujarat Kidney IPO had opened on December 22.

Gujarat Kidney IPO price band has been fixed at ₹108 to ₹114 per share. It consists entirely of a fresh issue of up to 2.2 crore equity shares, amounting to ₹250.8 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to fund the proposed acquisition of Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, part-payment for the already acquired Ashwini Medical Centre, and the establishment of a new hospital in Vadodara. Funds will also be allocated for purchasing robotic equipment for the Vadodara hospital, repaying debt, supporting inorganic growth through potential acquisitions, and meeting general corporate expenses.

Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP

Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP has seen a downfall. The latest Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP is ₹2.5 apiece. At the latest GMP, Gujarat Kidney listing price could be ₹116.5, a premium of 2.19%.

Shares of Gujarat Kidney IPO are slated to list on BSE and NSE on December 30.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is a regional healthcare provider based in central Gujarat. The company operates a network of seven mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals with a combined capacity of 490 beds, offering integrated healthcare services focused on secondary and tertiary care.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3