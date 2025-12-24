Mint Market
Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 3.09x so far — GMP slumps sharply. Time to apply?

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: Gujarat Kidney IPO price band has been fixed at 108 to 114 per share. It consists entirely of a fresh issue of up to 2.2 crore equity shares, amounting to 250.8 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Saloni Goel
Updated24 Dec 2025, 10:43:57 AM IST
Gujarat Kidney Day 3 LIVE: Gujarat Kidney IPO had opened on December 22. It will close for bidding today, December 24.

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality entered its last day of bidding today, December 24. The offer has received a strong response for its IPO, garnering 2.67 times subscription as of the second day. Gujarat Kidney IPO had opened on December 22.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to fund the proposed acquisition of Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, part-payment for the already acquired Ashwini Medical Centre, and the establishment of a new hospital in Vadodara. Funds will also be allocated for purchasing robotic equipment for the Vadodara hospital, repaying debt, supporting inorganic growth through potential acquisitions, and meeting general corporate expenses.

Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is a regional healthcare provider based in central Gujarat. The company operates a network of seven mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals with a combined capacity of 490 beds, offering integrated healthcare services focused on secondary and tertiary care.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3

Follow updates here:
24 Dec 2025, 10:43:57 AM IST

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: What is the objective of the IPO?

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Limited proposes to utilise the proceeds from the Offer for the following purposes:

  • Proposed acquisition of Parekhs Hospital, Ahmedabad – 77 crore

Funds will be used to acquire Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad to expand the company’s healthcare footprint.

  • Part-payment for Ashwini Medical Centre – 12.4 crore

A portion of the proceeds will be allocated towards part-payment of the purchase consideration for Ashwini Medical Centre.

  • Acquisition of additional stake in Harmony Medicare – 10.78 crore

Funds will be used to acquire additional shareholding in Harmony Medicare Private Limited, increasing the company’s stake.

  • Capital expenditure for new hospital in Vadodara – 30.1 crore

Proceeds will be utilised to set up a new hospital in Vadodara, expanding healthcare services.

  • Robotics equipment for Vadodara hospital – 6.8 crore

The company will purchase robotics equipment for the Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Hospital in Vadodara.

  • Repayment of secured borrowings – 1.2 crore

A portion of the proceeds will be used to repay certain secured borrowings to strengthen the company’s financial position.

24 Dec 2025, 10:13:20 AM IST

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: Swastika says Gujarat Kidney IPO may not be suitable for most investors — Read why

The company operates a multispecialty hospital and related services chain in central Gujarat.

Valuation appears stretched at ~61x P/E, significantly higher than most listed hospital peers.

Smaller scale increases risk, as execution delays or integration issues can materially impact earnings.

This IPO may not be suitable for most investors at the current stage. At the current price band, the IPO appears aggressively valued, leaving limited room for upside in the near to medium term. Investors with a conservative or medium-term investment approach are advised to wait for clearer post-listing price discovery.

24 Dec 2025, 10:02:12 AM IST

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: Last day of bidding kicks off

Gujarat Kidney IPO opened for the third and final day at 10 am today. Investors can place their bids till 5 pm. Issue has sailed through already, amid strong demand from HNIs and retail investors.

24 Dec 2025, 09:44:51 AM IST

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: Key details of the IPO at a glance

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie
24 Dec 2025, 09:39:34 AM IST

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: Gujarat Kidney IPO booked 2.67 times as of second day

Gujarat Kidney IPO got subscribed 2.67 times on the second day of share sale on Tuesday.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 10.45 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 2.95 times. The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 34 per cent subscription.

24 Dec 2025, 09:36:54 AM IST

Gujarat Kidney IPO Day 3 LIVE: Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP

Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP has seen a downfall. The latest Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP is 2.5 apiece. At the latest GMP, Gujarat Kidney listing price could be 116.5, a premium of 2.19%.

Shares of Gujarat Kidney IPO are slated to list on BSE and NSE on December 30.

