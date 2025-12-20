Gujarat Kidney IPO: Healthcare company garners ₹100 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO: Gujarat-based healthcare company Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality, on Friday, announced that it has raised over ₹100 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

According to the exchange filing, the company has allocated 87,73,120 equity shares at ₹114 per share to anchor investors.

Venus Investments VCC – Venus Stellar Fund, Khandelwal Finance Private Limited, Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC Citadel Capital Fund, Nexus Global Opportunities Fund, Arnesta Global Opportunities Fund PCC – Arnesta Global Fund 1, Zeta Global Funds – Zeta Series C Fund PC, Innovative Vision Fund, Religo Commodities Ventures Trust and Sunrise Investment Trust - were some of the marquee institutions that participated in the anchor book round.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 2.20 crore equity shares, with the total issue size amounting to ₹250.8 crore at the upper end of the price band. The offering will open for subscription on Monday, December 22, 2025, and close on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Investors can apply for a minimum lot of 128 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The issue is being conducted through the book-building route, under which up to 75% of the net offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, while non-institutional investors and retail individual investors are allocated up to 15% and 10% of the net offer, respectively.

Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, with MUFG Intime India Limited serving as the registrar.

The company is a regional healthcare provider based in central Gujarat, operating a network of mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals. It offers integrated healthcare services with a strong emphasis on secondary and tertiary care. Healthcare services are classified into secondary services, which include surgical procedures, and tertiary services, comprising super-speciality surgical treatments. The hospitals also provide integrated diagnostic facilities, both in-house and through partners, along with pharmacies to serve patient needs.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO GMP today The shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO are trading at a premium of ₹7, as per Investorgain. This means that the GMP of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO is +7.

The estimated listing price of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO is likely to be ₹121, which is 6.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹114.

