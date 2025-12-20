Gujarat Kidney IPO opens next week — GMP, review, other details in 10 points

Gujarat Kidney IPO: Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality's initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for public subscription next week, starting Monday, 22 December 2025, as the multispeciality healthcare service provider aims to raise funds from the Indian stock market.

The Gujarat-based company is a healthcare service provider which provides secondary and tertiary care across multiple locations in the State. Gujarat Kidney operates seven multispeciality hospitals and four pharmacies with nearly 490 beds.

Gujarat Kidney IPO — 10 things to know from RHP 1. Gujarat Kidney IPO dates: Gujarat Kidney IPO is set to open for stock market investors on Monday, 22 December 2025, and is scheduled to close on Wednesday, 24 December 2025, after the three-day bidding round.

2. Gujarat Kidney IPO offer details: The company is offering a book-built public issue comprising an entire fresh issue of up to 2,20,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 per share, according to the RHP filing.

However, Gujarat Kidney did not disclose the total amount the company is looking to raise from the Indian stock market.

3. Gujarat Kidney IPO objective: Gujarat Kidney plans to use ₹77 crore for its acquisition plan of Parekhs Hospital at Ahmedabad, and they also plan to use ₹12.40 crore for the part-payment of a purchase consideration of Ashwini Medical Centre.

The RHP data also showed that the company plans to acquire additional shares in a subsidiary named Harmony Medicare Pvt. Ltd for ₹10.78 crore, use ₹30.09 crore for funding the capex requirement for setting up a new hospital in Vadodara.

Gujarat Kidney plans to use ₹6.82 crore to buy robotics equipment, use ₹1.20 crore to repay some loans, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

4. Gujarat Kidney IPO price band: Gujarat Kidney fixed the price band of the public issue in the range of ₹108-114 per share, with a lot size of 128 shares per lot.

5. Gujarat Kidney IPO anchor round: Gujarat Kidney IPO held its anchor investor book round on Friday, 19 December 2025.

6. Gujarat Kidney IPO reservations: The company plans to allocate not less than 75% of the public issue to the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not more than 15% to the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not more than 10% of the public issue to the retail investors.

7. Gujarat Kidney IPO book-runner & registrar: Nirbhay Capital Services is the book-running manager of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd (Formerly Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd) is the registrar of the offer.

8. Gujarat Kidney IPO latest GMP: As of Saturday, 20 December 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of Gujarat Kidney IPO stood at ₹7 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹114, the company's shares are expected to be listed at ₹121 apiece, marking a listing premium of 6%, according to IPO India data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to invest in a public issue.

9. Gujarat Kidney IPO profits: According to the RHP data, the company's net profit stood at ₹5.40 crore as of the April-June quarter in the financial year ending 2025-26. The company's profits stood at ₹9.49 crore for the fiscal year ended 2024-25, while the profits for the financial year 2023-24 were at ₹1.71 crore.

10. Gujarat Kidney IPO income: The RHP data also shows that revenue from operations for the company stood at ₹15.26 crore as of the April-June quarter in the financial year ending 2025-26. The company's revenues stood at ₹40.24 crore for the financial year ended 2024-25, while the revenues were at ₹4.77 crore as of the fiscal year ended 2023-24.

