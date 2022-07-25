Gujarat Polysol Chemicals receives Sebi approval for 414 cr IPO

Chemical manufacturer, Gujarat Polysol Chemicals has received market regulator Sebi's approval for an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to raise ₹414 crore from the public issue. It will offer equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each. However, it is yet to announce details on the price band, total equity shares for the offer, and the timeline of the issue. The company filed its draft prospectus for IPO in March.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}