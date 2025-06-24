Gujarat-based Omnitech Engineering files DRHP with SEBI to raise nearly ₹850 crore via IPO

Gujarat-based Omnitech Engineering filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company has plans to raise funds from the Indian stock market through an initial public offering (IPO), according to the official release on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

The company is looking to raise ₹850 crore through a book-built issue from the Indian stock market.

Omnitech Engineering is a manufacturing and engineering solutions firm which specialises in making precision-engineered components, turnkey industrial automation solutions, and customised mechanical systems for various sectors.

With 220 customers across 22 nations, the company is supplying high-precision components to clients like Halliburton Energy Services, Suzlon, Oshkosh Aerotech, Weatherford, Lufkin Industries, Oilgear, Donaldson Company, PUSH Industries and Bharat Aerospace Metals.

Omnitech Engineering IPO Details Omnitech Engineering is offering a combination of fresh issue equity shares worth ₹520 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of equity shares worth ₹330 crore, as per the official filing. Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh is the promoter selling stakeholder in the public issue.

The company is also planning for a pre-IPO placement of shares amounting to ₹104 crore. In case the pre-IPO placement is executed, the fresh issue size will be reduced from its current level.

According to the official filing, the funds raised from the public issue are planned to be utilised to repay the borrowings and fund its two new manufacturing facilities. The remaining funds will be allocated to take care of the capital expenditure needs and general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd (previously known as Link Intime India) is the registrar of the offer.

According to Chittorgarh data, the company's net profit for the financial year ended 2024-25 rose 132 per cent to ₹43 crore, compared to its ₹19 crore levels in the previous financial year.

The revenues for the component manufacturer also witnessed a 92 per cent rise to ₹349.71 crore as of the financial year ended 2024-25, compared to ₹181.95 crore in the previous fiscal year.

