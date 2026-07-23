Gulf Lloyds IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Gulf Lloyds (India) IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gulf Lloyds (India) Ltd received strong demand from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding has closed, focus now shifts to Gulf Lloyds IPO allotment status, which is expected to be fixed today, 23 July 2026.

The SME IPO was open from July 20 to 22. Gulf Lloyds (India) IPO allotment date is likely today, July 23, and the IPO listing date is July 27. Gulf Lloyds shares will be listed on BSE SME platform.

The company will fix Gulf Lloyds allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on July 24, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Gulf Lloyds IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Gulf Lloyds IPO registrar.

In order to do Gulf Lloyds IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Gulf Lloyds IPO allotment status online.

Gulf Lloyds IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Gulf Lloyds (India) Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Gulf Lloyds IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Gulf Lloyds IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Gulf Lloyds (India) Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Gulf Lloyds IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Gulf Lloyds IPO GMP Today Gulf Lloyds shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with a small grey market premium (GMP). According to the websites tracking the grey market, Gulf Lloyds IPO GMP today is Re 1 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Gulf Lloyds (India) shares are trading higher by Re 1 apiece than their IPO price.

Gulf Lloyds (India) IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹101 apiece, which is at a premium of 1.00% to the issue price of ₹100 per share.

Gulf Lloyds IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on July 20, Monday, and closed on July 22, Wednesday. Gulf Lloyds IPO allotment date is likely July 23, Thursday, while the IPO listing date is July 27, Monday. Gulf Lloyds shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Gulf Lloyds IPO price band was set at ₹100 per share. The company raised ₹18.19 crore from the IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of 18.19 lakh shares.

Gulf Lloyds IPO was subscribed 10.85 times in total. The public issue was booked 18.83 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 2.86 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment.