Gulf Lloyds IPO day 1: GMP signals nearly 30% listing gains; 10 key points of BSE SME IPO

Gulf Lloyds IPO day 1: The initial public offering of Gulf Lloyds (India) opened for public subscription on Monday, 20 July. The BSE SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 18,19,200 shares.

The Ahmedabad-based company wants to utilise the net proceeds from the issue primarily for loan payment, as well as to meet working capital requirements.

Meanwhile, grey market sources said Gulf Lloyds IPO is witnessing decent interest from investors, as the stock's grey market premium (GMP) indicates it could list at a decent premium on the BSE SME.

Gulf Lloyds IPO GMP As per grey market sources, Gulf Lloyds IPO GMP on Monday morning was ₹29, signalling the stock could list at a premium of 29% over the issue price.

Gulf Lloyds IPO subscription status As per BSE data, the SME IPO had been subscribed to nearly 2 times by 12:20 PM on Monday.

Gulf Lloyds IPO details 1. Gulf Lloyds IPO date: The Gulf Lloyds IPO opened for subscription on Monday, 20 July and will close on Wednesday, 22 July.

2. Gulf Lloyds IPO price: The price of the public issue has been fixed at ₹100 per share.

3. Gulf Lloyds IPO objects: According to the RHP, the company will use the net proceeds from the issue for capital expenditure for office premises, for the repayment of unsecured loans, for meeting working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

4. Gulf Lloyds IPO size: The BSE SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 18,19,200 shares to raise ₹18.19 crore.

5. Gulf Lloyds IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,400 shares, aggregating to ₹2,40,000.

6. Gulf Lloyds IPO reservation: Retail investors have been offered 8,64,000 shares, or 47.49% of the total issue. The same number of shares has been reserved for NIIs. The remaining 91,200 shares (5.01% of the total issue) have been reserved for the market maker.

7. Gulf Lloyds IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Thursday, 23 July. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on the next business day, Friday, 24 July, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Gulf Lloyds IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's RHP, Interactive Financial Services Limited is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the Gulf Lloyds IPO.

9. Gulf Lloyds IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Monday, 27 July.

10. Gulf Lloyds business overview: The company operates in the services sector, providing third-party inspection, auditing, certification, testing, and training services across various industries and regions.

Gulf Lloyds' consolidated revenue from operations was ₹35.68 crore in FY26, while profit for the year was ₹4.30 crore.