GV Electricals IPO Day 1: Issue booked 21% so far. Check GMP, key dates, issue details

The GV Electricals initial public offering (IPO) began on Friday, 31 July, and will end on Tuesday, 4 August. The GV Electricals IPO price band is set at ₹123-130 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

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The GV Electricals IPO lot size has been fixed at 1,000 equity shares, with bids accepted in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter.

The GV Electricals IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on August 5, while the company's shares are likely to be listed on the BSE SME platform on August 7.

Incorporated in 1985, GV Electricals offers operation and maintenance (O&M) and allied support services to electricity distribution utilities across India. The company's business is organised into three key verticals: network operation and maintenance, electrical infrastructure and network development, and metering and meter management services.

On the financial front, GV Electricals delivered strong growth in FY26. The company reported a 124.5% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹10.5 crore, compared with ₹4.7 crore in the previous financial year, driven by improved operational performance.

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Revenue from operations rose 19.2% year-on-year to ₹156.4 crore, while EBITDA more than doubled to ₹17.04 crore from ₹8.04 crore a year earlier. The EBITDA margin expanded significantly by 477 basis points to 10.9%from 6.13% in FY25, reflecting improved operating efficiency and profitability.

GV Electricals IPO GMP today GV Electricals IPO GMP today is +25. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the GV Electricals share was ₹155 apiece, which is 19.23% higher than the IPO price of ₹130.

Considering the grey market activity from the past five sessions, the IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) is showing an upward trend today, signalling positive expectations for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹18 and ₹25, as noted by analysts.

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GV Electricals IPO subscription status GV Electricals IPO subscription status was 21% on day 1. The retail portion is subscribed 36%, and NII portion has been booked 16%, QIBs portion is yet to receive bids.

The company has received bids for 4,42,000 shares against 20,82,000 shares on offer at 11:18 IST, according to chittorgarh.com

GV Electricals IPO details The GV Electricals IPO aims to raise ₹42.25 crore at the upper end of the price band through the issuance of 32.5 lakh equity shares.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of 30 lakh equity shares worth ₹39 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.5 lakh equity shares aggregating ₹3.25 crore. Under the OFS, promoters Jawed Akhtar and Sunil Lakshman Vatsa will each offload 1.25 lakh shares.

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The company plans to utilise ₹6 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards the repayment of borrowings, while ₹22 crore will be allocated to working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. Proceeds from the OFS will accrue directly to the selling shareholders.

Seren Capital is acting as the book-running lead manager to the GV Electricals IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.