GV Electricals IPO allotment to be finalised today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

GV Electricals IPO allotment date: The GV Electricals IPO share allotment will be finalised today, Monday, 10 August. Investors who applied for the GV Electricals IPO can check the GV Electricals IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Mudra RTA Ventures Private Ltd. GV Electricals IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 169.26 times, as per chittorgarh.com

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Investors can check their share allocations and specific quantities in the allocation guidelines. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. For those applicants who were not awarded any shares, the organisation will initiate the refund procedure. Shares that have been successfully allocated will be credited to the individual’s demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, 11 August. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. GV Electricals IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, 12 August.

GV Electricals IPO GMP is +26. Considering the upper end of GV Electricals price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of GV Electricals share price was indicated at ₹156 apiece, which is 20% higher than the IPO price of ₹130.

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According to recent grey market activity over the past 15 sessions, the IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is trending upward today, suggestingpositive expectations for its performance at listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹18.00 and ₹26.00, as noted by experts.

How to check GV Electricals IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Steps to Confirm Allotment on Mudra RTA: Go to the Website: Access the Mudra RTA allotment page directly at (mudrarta.com/display_ipo_rightissue_allotment.php). Select Company: Choose the relevant IPO name from the "Select Company" dropdown list.

Input Your Details: Enter either your PAN Number, Application Number, or DPID/Client ID. Click: Hit the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

Step 1 Visit the Website: Go directly to the Mudra RTA allotment page (mudrarta.com/display_ipo_rightissue_allotment.php).

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Step 2 Select Company: From the dropdown menu titled "Select Company," choose the suitable IPO name.

Step 3 Enter Your Details: Provide either your PAN Number, Application Number, or DPID/Client ID.

Step 4 Submit: Press the "Search" button to check on your allotment status.

How to check GV Electricals IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1

Go to the allotment section of the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Select 'Equity' from the choices provided under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3

From the list, pick the 'Issue Name' that matches the IPO.

Step 4

Enter your application number or PAN.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.