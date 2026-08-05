GV Electricals IPO share allotment in focus today: GMP of SME IPO, easy-to-follow steps to check allotment online

The initial public offering (IPO) of GV Electricals witnessed strong interest from investors across brackets. The SME IPO, which opened on Friday, 31 July, and concluded on Tuesday, 4 August, saw an overall subscription of nearly 147 times, with the retail portion booked 151 times and the segment reserved for non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed to 243 times.

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After a strong subscription, the focus is on the share allotment, which is expected to be finalised today, i.e., Wednesday, 5 August.

Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Thursday, 6 August, while those who do not receive an allotment will get refunds on the same day. The stock will list on the BSE SME on Friday, 7 August.

GV Electricals IPO was a book-build issue, combining a fresh issue of 30 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.50 lakh shares. With a price band of ₹123 to ₹130 per share, the company aimed to raise ₹39 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which it intends to use for the repayment of a portion of certain borrowings, to meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

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How to check GV Electricals IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the SME IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the BSE website.

Mudra RTA Ventures Private Limited was the official registrar of the GV Electricals IPO.

How to check GV Electricals IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct link

Step 2: Select 'GV Electricals' from the "Company Name" dropdown

Step 3: Fill in either 'DPID, Application No., or PAN'

Step 4: Hit the 'Search' button

Your GV Electricals IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

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How to check GV Electricals IPO allotment status on the BSE? To check GV Electricals IPO allotment status online on the BSE website, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option

Step 3: Select 'GV Electricals IPO' under the 'Issue Name' dropdown

Step 4: Fill in the application number or PAN card details in the given space

Step 5: Enter the captcha

Step 6: Click on the 'Submit' option

Your GV Electricals IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

GV Electricals IPO GMP today According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of GV Electricals shares on Wednesday morning was ₹24. Considering the upper price band of the issue of ₹130, the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹154, a premium of 18.5%.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.