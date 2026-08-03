H R Hygiene Products IPO share allotment in focus today; GMP, steps to check status

H.R. Hygiene Products IPO share allotment is in focus, as the BSE SME IPO, which opened on Wednesday, 29 July, and concluded on Friday, 31 July, with an overall subscription of nearly 7 times.

The company is expected to finalise share allotment today (Monday, 3 August). Successful bidders can expect the shares credited into their demat accounts on Tuesday, 4 August, while unsuccessful bidders can receive the refund on the same day.

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H.R. Hygiene Products shares are expected to be listed on the BSE SME on Wednesday, 5 August.

How to check H.R. Hygiene Products IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the H.R. Hygiene Products IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the BSE website.

Purva Sharegistry (India) was the official registrar of the SME IPO.

How to check H.R. Hygiene Products IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct link

Step 2: Select 'H.R. Hygiene Products' from the "Choose a company" dropdown

Step 3: Fill in either 'Application No. or PAN'

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Step 4: Hit the 'Search' button

Your H.R. Hygiene Products IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check H.R. Hygiene Products IPO allotment status on BSE? To check H.R. Hygiene Products IPO allotment status online on the BSE website, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option

Step 3: Select 'H.R. Hygiene Products' in the 'Issue Name' dropdown

Step 4: Fill in the application number or PAN card details in the given space

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Step 5: Enter the captcha

Step 6: Click on the 'Submit' button

Your H.R. Hygiene Products IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

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H.R. Hygiene Products IPO GMP today According to market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) of the stock was ₹2. Considering the upper price band of the issue of ₹88, the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹90, a premium of 2.3%.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.