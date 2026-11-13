Haldiram IPO in making: Namkeen to D-Street, snack giant eyes stock market debut - Check listing timeline, valuation

Haldiram IPO in the making: Home-grown snack maker Haldiram Snacks Food has reportedly begun preparations for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The preparations for its D-Street debut come more than a year after the merger of Delhi-based Haldiram Snacks and Nagpur-based Haldiram Foods International, which led to the formation of Haldiram Snacks Food.

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Haldiram Snacks has already started the IPO process and appointed EY to manage the process, as per Economic Times. For investors who closely track the primary market, here are all the details about the Haldiram IPO, from its listing timeline to expected valuation.

Haldiram IPO listing timeline The IPO process of Haldiram Snacks Food has begun with the appointment of EY to manage the process. Haldiram IPO is expected to be listed on exchanges in 2027, as per Economic Times report. Livemint couldn’t independently verify the development.

The IPO process is likely to take close to six to 12 months for completion. However, there is no official information available related to the Haldiram IPO listing timeline. Haldiram IPO’s project management office (PMO) team had been set up to oversee compliance and coordination between different business functions, reported ET citing sources.

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Haldiram IPO expected valuations The proposed Haldiram IPO’s worth could be close to around ₹10,000 crore, with the company targeting a valuation of more than ₹1 trillion, as per ET report. The picture around Haldiram Snacks Food IPO will become clear after the snack giant will file a Draft Red Hering Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI, which will include all issue size, timeline and valuation related details.

Haldiram IPO: OFS or fresh issue? Haldiram’s IPO will reportedly be a combination of offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders and fresh issue of shares. However, the details related to IPO will be finalised after DRHP filing.

Upcoming IPOs Apart from Haldiram Snacks Food, Zepto, Razorpay, Cardekho, Curefoods, VLCC, PharmEasy, Flipkart, PhonePe, Oyo, etc are also planning to bring their issue to Dalal Street. Once after listing, Haldiram Snack Food will be in direct competition with other listed players like Bikaji Foods International Ltd and Prataap Snacks Ltd.

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