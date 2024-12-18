Hamps Bio IPO: After three days of bidding on Tuesday, applicants eagerly await the announcement of share allocation. According to the 'T+3' rule of listing, the public issues must be listed within three working days after the end of bidding. So, the Hamps Bio IPO listing date is 20 December 2024, and the most likely Hamps Bio IPO allotment date is 18 December 2024, i.e. today. Hamps Bio IPO allotment date can be extended to tomorrow in case of a delay.

According to stock market observers, Hamps Bio shares continue to rule in the grey market after having a strong subscription status. They said Hamps Bio IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹46. This means that, after strong Hamps Bio IPO subscription status, company shares are available at a premium of ₹46 in today's grey market.

Hamps Bio IPO subscription status According to Hamps Bio IPO subscription status, the public issue received strong investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 1,057 times at the end of the third day of bidding.

Hamps Bio IPO allotment links Once the Hamps Bio IPO allotment status becomes public, applicants can check the application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar of the public issue. Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of Hamps Bio IPO, and the official link for Bigshare Services is bigshareonline.com. For more convenience, applicants can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html.

Hamps Bio IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the Issue Type option;

3] Write 'Hamps Bio Limited' in Issue Name;

4] Write 'Application Number' or 'PAN Number'. Here, we are taking the Application Number;

5] Click on 'I'm Not a Robot' and

6] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Hamps Bio IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or your cell phone screen.

Hamps Bio IPO allotment status check Bigshare Services 1] Log in at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;

2] Select 'Hamps Bio Limited' in company name;

3] Select Application Number/ CAF Number, PAN Number, or Beneficiary ID. Here, we are using the Application Number;

4] Enter CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Hamps Bio IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or your cell phone screen.