Hamps Bio share price made a blockbuster debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Hamps Bio share price today was listed at ₹96.90 , which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹51. Following a robust listing, the stock was locked in 5% upper circuit.

Hamps Bio IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 13 and closed on Tuesday, December 17. The SME IPO received overwhelming response from investors. Founded in 2007, Hamps Bio Limited specializes in the marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products, including tablets, syrups, capsules, injectables, oils, and nutritional supplements. On the last bidding day, Hamps Bio IPO subscription status was 1,057 times, as per chittorgarh.com

The company sells its products via a network of more than 50 distributors and e-commerce sites, including Amazon (in the US, Canada, and EU), Flipkart, and Jio Mart. Their pharmaceutical products are available in 8 states and union territories, whereas freeze-dried and frozen items are distributed across 6 countries and 22 states and union territories.

The business operations of the company are categorized into two segments: Pharmaceuticals and Freeze-dried and Frozen products.

Hamps Bio IPO details Hamps Bio IPO consists of fresh issue of 12,20,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹6.22 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to allocate its proceeds for several purposes, including acquiring plant and machinery for its FMCG division, boosting brand visibility and awareness, and addressing general corporate needs.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt Ltd serves as the book running lead manager for the Hamps Bio IPO, and the registrar for the offering is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Pure Broking Private Limited acts as the market maker for Hamps Bio IPO.

Hamps Bio IPO GMP today Hamps Bio IPO GMP today is +60. This indicates Hamps Bio share price was trading at a premium of ₹60 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Hamps Bio share price is indicated at ₹111 apiece, which is 117.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹51.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.