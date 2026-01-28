Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, steps to check status online for SME IPO

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Hannah Joseph Hospital saw muted investor participation, and attention has now turned to the SME IPO allotment date, which was finalised today, January 28, 2026.

The issue was open for subscription from January 22 to January 27. With the allotment to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Friday, January 30. Hannah Joseph Hospital shares are set to debut on BSE SME.

Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, January 29.

Investors can check the Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO allotment status online either through the BSE website or via Bidshare Services, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the Hannah Joseph Hospital SME IPO allotment status online.

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2] Select 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Hannah Joseph Hospital’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2] Select ‘Hannah Joseph Hospital’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO GMP Today Hannah Joseph Hospital shares are showing moderate activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, the Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO GMP stands at ₹0 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹70 apiece, same as IPO price.

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO Subscription Status, The SME IPO was subscribed 1.41x by end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 1.47x, and NII portion was booked 1.84x, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 0.95x bids.

The company has received bids for 56.12 lakh shares against 39.94 shares on offer.

Hannah Joseph Hospital Key Details The ₹42 crore IPO comprises of entirely a fresh issue of 0.60 crore shares with no offer for sale component.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the issue primarily to fund capital expenditure for setting up a Radiation Oncology Centre, for which an estimated ₹34.98 crore has been earmarked. The remaining funds will be deployed towards general corporate purposes.

The SME IPO carried a lot size of 2000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2.80 lakh (4000 shares, 2 lots) at the upper end of the price band for retail investors. On January 21, the company announced that it had raised ₹11.94 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue launch.

Capital Square Advisors Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is CapitalSquare Financial Services Private Limited.