Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 17% so far. Check GMP, issue details, more

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO commenced on Thursday, January 22 and will conclude on Tuesday, January 27. Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO price band has been set at ₹67 to ₹70 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 shares thereafter.

Established in 2011, Hannah Joseph Hospital Limited is a provider of healthcare services that delivers outstanding medical care across multiple specialties.

The facility is a multi-specialty healthcare center located in Madurai, set on a 2-acre property equipped with a centralised air conditioning and water heating system, featuring a total of 150 beds.

The firm specialises in Neurology, Cardiology, Psychiatry, and Trauma care, recognising global trends, customer culture, and the requirements of medical professionals, while fulfilling the need for accessible and quality healthcare services.

As per red herring prospectus, the company's listed peers are Asarfi Hospital Ltd (with P/E of 32.26 times), and Maitreya Medicare Ltd (with P/E of 74.29 times).

The company has shown consistent growth in its finances over the last several years. For the six months concluding in September 2025, Hannah Joseph Hospital achieved a profit after tax of ₹5.12 crore on a total income of ₹42.75 crore. For the fiscal year 2025, the profit was recorded at ₹7.21 crore, with EBITDA margins staying strong at more than 26%.

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO subscription status Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO subscription status is 17% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 5%, and NII portion was booked 67%. The qualified institutional buyers portion is yet to be booked.

The company has received bids for 6,70,000 shares against 39,94,000 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 15:04 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO details Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO valued at ₹42 crore, consisting solely of a new issuance of 60 lakh shares. The company aims to enhance its services with the proceeds from the IPO, with a considerable amount allocated for the establishment of a radiation oncology center. Retail investors must apply for at least 4,000 shares, which amounts to an investment of ₹2.8 lakh, whereas the minimum investment requirement for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is set at ₹4.2 lakh.

Capital Square Advisors Pvt. Ltd. serves as the lead manager for this offering, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. acts as the issue's registrar. The Market Maker for the company is CapitalSquare Financial Services Private Limited.

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO GMP today Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO GMP was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹70 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

