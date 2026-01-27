Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO Day 3: Issue booked 79% so far. Check GMP, price band and other details about SME IPO

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) by Hannah Joseph Hospital, a Madurai-based multi-specialty healthcare provider, entered its final day of bidding on Tuesday, January 27. The offer opened for subscription on Thursday, January 22.

Today is the last day to apply for Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO. The ₹42 crore book-built issue is entirely a fresh share sale of 0.60 crore shares priced at ₹67 to ₹70 apiece.

Investors can apply for Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO in lots of 2000 shares. Since retail investors need to apply for at least two lots, their minimum investment requirement amounts to ₹2,80,000 at the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the IPO for funding capex for establishing a radiation oncology centre and general corporate purposes.

The allotment for Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO is likely to be finalised on January 28, with the listing expected to take place on BSE SME on January 30.

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO Subscription Status As of 11.40 am on the final day of bidding, Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO was subscribed 79%, with the NII portion booked the most at 1.42 times. The QIB segment garnered 63% bids while the retail portion saw 0.62% subscription.

Overall, Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO received bids for 31,66,000 shares so far, as against 39,94,000 shares on offer.

Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO remains tepid, suggests data from investorgain.com. Hannah Joseph Hospital IPO GMP today is nil. This means that shares of the hospital operator are trading at par to the offer price of ₹70 apiece.

At the current GMP and offer price, the SME IPO could list at neither a discount nor a premium.

About Hannah Joseph Hospital Hannah Jospeh Hospital is a multi-speciality healthcare provider, located in Madurai, and operating in a two-acre campus, a centrally air-conditioned hospital with a combined bed capacity of 150 beds.

Currently, its primary focus is Neurology, Cardiology, Psychiatry and Trauma healthcare as it has an understanding of global nuances, customer culture and the mindset of medical professionals in this area. Moreover, there is a significant need for quality and affordable healthcare services in these segments.