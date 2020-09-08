Happiest Minds IPO 5 times subscribed. Key things to know before you invest

"At the upper price band of Rs.166, Happiest Minds is available at P/E of 34x FY20 which is at a premium when compared to its large and midcap peers. However, post annualizing Q1FY21 numbers we arrive at a P/E of 12xFY21 which seems attractive. With strong management pedigree and growth potential in a post Covid-19 scenario, we recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating for this IPO with a long-term perspective," the brokerage said.