Happiest Minds IPO opens tomorrow: Key things to know before you invest

"However, Q1FY21 numbers came flat at Rs.177 crore and on an annualized basis just showing a 1% growth in FY21E. As per the management 76% of the business was not impacted by Covid 19 pandemic which is positive for long term. Based on FY20 EPS, the P/E works out to be 26x which is close to large cap IT players. Global direct peers based on digital revenue as per the RHP (Red Herring Prospectus) which are listed in respective markets trades at steep premium on a 1 year forward P/E basis (Globant : 61x, EPAM: 48.8x, Endava: 38.8x). If we annualize the Q1FY21 numbers and based on the EPS P/E works out to be 12x which is attractive compared to global as well as domestic peers. Given the strong management as Ashok Soota, co-founder of Mindtree, being the promoter and potential for growth in the digital space post the pandemic era and attractive valuation we recommend a subscribe rating on the IPO for long term perspective."