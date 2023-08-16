Happy Forgings files papers for ₹1,300 crore IPO with Sebi

Happy Forgings files papers for ₹1,300 crore IPO with Sebi1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:10 PM IST
According to the Happy Forgings’s DRHP, the IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 80.55 lakh shares by a promoter and a selling shareholder
Happy Forgings Ltd, the auto components maker on Monday filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹1,200-1,300 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
